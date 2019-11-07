Waverly Senior Center
Thursday, Nov. 7:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday: Nov. 8:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 p.m.: Jingo with North Star
Monday, Nov. 11:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Tuesday, Nov. 12:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch
St. Paul’s mini-mall held Thursday
St. Paul’s Lutheran School Mini Mall will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, in the St. Paul’s Church and School Parish Hall and Narthex. Over 30 vendors on hand as well as a free will donation bake sale.
This week’s events at WAVP
Thursday, Nov. 7: 5:30-7 p.m. VFW Meal Night
Friday, Nov. 8: 4-7 p.m. Free Pool
Saturday Nov. 9: 7:30-10 a.m. WAVP Community Breakfast; 5:30-8 p.m. VFW Steak Fry –Call 319-483-9287 before 3 p.m. to select meat of choice
Suicide support group meets Saturday
The support group “Healing after a loss to suicide” will meet this Saturday, Nov. 9 at Heritage United Methodist Church located at 1201 230th St., Waverly. We meet from 10 a.m. to noon. This is a very special group of people who have experienced suicide loss. People helping people as we prepare for the holidays without our loved ones. Call Bonnie at 702-203-9567 for more information.
Bremer County Courthouse
closing for Veterans Day
Bremer County Courthouse, Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court offices will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
Veterans Day appreciation held at Centre
The eighth annual Veterans Day Appreciation Event will be held from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at The Centre, 1211 Fourth St. SW, Waverly. Chair massages, haircuts, entertainment and refreshments provided to veterans, active duty, reservists, and their families. This event is sponsored by the American Massage Therapist Association-Iowa Chapter.
Second Annual Christmas Tree Lighting
The City of Shell Rock will hold its second annual Christmas Tree Lighting from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 in City Hall. There will be kids activities and a music cafe from 6-7. A story at 7 will be followed by the tree lighting and visit by Mr and Mrs Claus. A free walking taco and dessert will be provided. Donations for the Shell Rock Food Pantry are welcome.
Sons of Norway meet Nov. 19
The Sons of Norway will hold their meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club with a silent auction followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. Please bring items for the silent auction and the Food Bank. RSVP can be made if you are not a member and would like to attend by calling 319-483-5071 by Nov. 14. The speaker will be Duane Lindbergh on “The Mysterious Disappearance of the Norse Settlement in Greenland.”