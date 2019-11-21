Waverly Senior Center
Thursday, Nov. 21:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, Nov. 22:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 p.m.: Speaker, Arlington Place
Monday, Nov. 25:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Tuesday, Nov. 26:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys
Wednesday, Nov. 27:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch
Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29:
Senior Center closed for Thanksgiving
S.R. auxiliary gathers Nov. 21
Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will be meeting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in the Veterans Room at the Boyd Building in Shell Rock.
Suicide Survivors Day
celebrated at Heritage UMC
This Saturday, Nov. 23 is International Suicide Survivors Day. Suicide survivors around the world will meet to remember their loved ones lost to suicide. Together we will watch a film on how families go forward after such a loss. You can take part in this event at Heritage United Methodist Church located at 1201 230th St., Waverly. We will meet from 10 a.m. to noon. We will as a group come together to find strength for the holidays and honor our loved one. If your loss is recent or its been years this event is for you. Contact Bonnie at 702-203-9567 for more information.
Blood drive held at Civic Center
The Waverly Community Blood Drive will be held from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Waverly Civic Center,
201 1st St NE, Waverly. To schedule your lifesaving appointment please go to www.lifeservebloodcenter.org or
call 800-287-4903