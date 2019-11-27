Waverly Senior Center
Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29:
Senior Center closed for Thanksgiving
WAVP events
Thursday Nov. 28: Thanksgiving, Closed
Friday Nov. 29: noon to 4 p.m.,
Schafkopf; 4 to 7 p.m., Free Pool
Saturday Nov. 30: 5:30 to 8 p.m., Cooties Steak Fry, call before 3 p.m. to order meat of choice
WHC to host upcoming support groups
Waverly Health Center (WHC) will host the following support groups the week of December 8 through 14:
Tuesday, Dec. 10: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – “Stronger After Stroke” Support Group Those who have had a stroke, no matter how long ago, and their caregivers are all welcome.
Saturday, Dec. 14: 10 a.m. to Noon – Parkinson’s Caregiver and Support GroupThere will be a holiday party and cookie exchange. Bring cookies to share if you are able.
Events are free and open to the public. Events are located in Tendrils Rooftop Garden. Please park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up. To learn more, call (319) 483-1360.
Bremer County Extension Council Meeting
The regular meeting of the Bremer County Extension Council will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Extension Office, Tripoli.
Extension calendar
Nov. 28-29 – Holiday, Extension Office closed
Dec. 3 – Pest Control Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office
Dec. 8 – 4-H Region 9 Jingle Mingle, 5-8 p.m., Waverly Area Veterans Post
Dec. 11 – Extension Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office
Dec. 14 – 4-H/FFA Beef Weigh In, 7-9 a.m., Waverly Sales Barn
Dec. 24-25 – Holiday, Extension Office closed
Jan. 1 – Holiday, Extension Office closed