Waverly Senior Center
Thursday, Nov. 14:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, Nov. 15:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 p.m.: Programming TBA
Monday, Nov. 18:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Tuesday, Nov. 19:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys and Faculty Gals; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; 1:30 p.m.: Cribbage, all welcome
Grief support group meets Nov. 18
The Grief Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. this Monday, Nov. 18, in room 310 of St. Paul’s Lutheran Parish House (East side). This month’s focus will be on sharing of how our loved ones life has been and continues to be a blessing to our lives and the person we are today. The group is open to all who have suffered loss. There is no charge and you are always welcome to bring a friend for support or invite someone who you feel might benefit from such a group. Moderated by Pastor Larry Trachte (contact him at 319-352-1067 with questions or for more information).
Bremer County Fair Board listening post
The Bremer County Fair Board invites all interested residents in the county to a special listening post to discuss long term plans for the siting of the fair. This open discussion event will be held beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 in the 4-H (Blue) Building at the fairgrounds. Please plan to attend to provide input for the future! The Bremer County Farm Bureau will be providing light refreshments for the meeting.
Sons of Norway meet Nov. 19
The Sons of Norway will hold their meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club with a silent auction followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. Please bring items for the silent auction and the Food Bank. RSVP can be made if you are not a member and would like to attend by calling 319-483-5071 by Nov. 14. The speaker will be Duane Lindbergh on “The Mysterious Disappearance of the Norse Settlement in Greenland.”
Big 4 Unit meets Nov. 20 at Charles City NIACC
The Big 4 unit of the Iowa Retired School Personnel Association will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Charles City NIACC location (200 Harwood Drive) Ron Zelle will present a program about his trip to Kosovo entitled “Kosovo, it is a small world, the Iowa and FFA Connection.” The Iowa Retired School Personnel Association welcomes all retired school employees from any public or non-public Iowa educational institution. In addition, an Associate membership is open to anyone who supports education including any current school personnel.
S.R. auxiliary gathers Nov. 21
Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will be meeting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in the Veterans Room at the Boyd Building in Shell Rock.