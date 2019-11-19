Waverly Senior Center
Tuesday, Nov. 19:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys and Faculty Gals; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; 1:30 p.m.: Cribbage, all welcome
Wednesday, Nov. 20:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch
Thursday, Nov. 21:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, Nov. 22:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 p.m.: Speaker, Arlington Place
Sons of Norway meet Nov. 19
The Sons of Norway will hold their meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club with a silent auction followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. Please bring items for the silent auction and the Food Bank. RSVP can be made if you are not a member and would like to attend by calling 319-483-5071 by Nov. 14. The speaker will be Duane Lindbergh on “The Mysterious Disappearance of the Norse Settlement in Greenland.”
Big 4 Unit meets Nov. 20
at Charles City NIACC
The Big 4 unit of the Iowa Retired School Personnel Association will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Charles City NIACC location (200 Harwood Drive) Ron Zelle will present a program about his trip to Kosovo entitled “Kosovo, it is a small world, the Iowa and FFA Connection.” The Iowa Retired School Personnel Association welcomes all retired school employees from any public or non-public Iowa educational institution. In addition, an Associate membership is open to anyone who supports education including any current school personnel.
S.R. auxiliary gathers Nov. 21
Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will be meeting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in the Veterans Room at the Boyd Building in Shell Rock.
Blood drive held at Civic Center
The Waverly Community Blood Drive will be held from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Waverly Civic Center, 201 1st St NE, Waverly. To schedule your lifesaving appointment please go to www.lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903