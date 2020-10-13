Waverly Senior Center
The Waverly Senior Center will undergo a soft reopening starting Monday, Oct. 5.
S.R. Legion Auxiliary to meet Oct. 15
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 15 in the Legion Room of the Boyd Building in Shell Rock. We will social distance, and we recommend you wear a mask.
Blood drives set for Shell Rock, Waverly
The American Red Cross has set dates for a pair of blood drives in Shell Rock and Waverly. The Shell Rock drive will be held from 1:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 at the Boyd Building, 303 Cherry St., Shell Rock. The Waverly drive will be from noon-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2001 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly, and is sponsored by Pizza Ranch. To make an appointment for either drive, call Erin at 319-885-6418 or the Red Cross’ blood donation hotline at 1-800-RED-CROSS or online at redcross.org. There will be no walk-ins allowed at either drive.
Readlyn Zion Lutheran
holds Oct. 25 dinner
Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn will host a dinner from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25 at 240 Elmer Ave., Readlyn. The menu includes ham, cheesy hash browns, corn, salad, pie and dinner roll. Price is a free-will offering, and it will be served on a drive-thru and carry-out basis. The church also has a raffle for a quilt.
Bremer County Extension calendar
Oct. 12 – Youth Committee Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Oct. 18 – Youth Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Oct. 21 – Roadside, Forest & Aquatic Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Oct. 28 – Mosquito & Public Health Pest Management Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Nov. 4 – Ornamental and Turfgrass Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Nov. 7 – 4-H STEM Fest, 8 a.m.-noon, 4-H Building, Waverly
Nov. 9 — Youth Committee Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Nov. 10 – Extension Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Nov. 14 – 4-H Officers Training, 10 a.m.-noon, Extension Office, Tripoli
Nov. 18 – Commercial Ag Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli