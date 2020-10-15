Waverly Senior Center
The Waverly Senior Center will undergo a soft reopening starting Monday, Oct. 5.
S.R. Legion Auxiliary to meet Oct. 15
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 15 in the Legion Room of the Boyd Building in Shell Rock. We will social distance, and we recommend you wear a mask.
Blood drives set for Shell Rock, Waverly
The American Red Cross has set dates for a pair of blood drives in Shell Rock and Waverly. The Shell Rock drive will be held from 1:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 at the Boyd Building, 303 Cherry St., Shell Rock. The Waverly drive will be from noon-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2001 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly, and is sponsored by Pizza Ranch. To make an appointment for either drive, call Erin at 319-885-6418 or the Red Cross’ blood donation hotline at 1-800-RED-CROSS or online at redcross.org. There will be no walk-ins allowed at either drive.
Readlyn Zion Lutheran
holds Oct. 25 dinner
Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn will host a dinner from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25 at 240 Elmer Ave., Readlyn. The menu includes ham, cheesy hash browns, corn, salad, pie and dinner roll. Price is a free-will offering, and it will be served on a drive-thru and carry-out basis. The church also has a raffle for a quilt.
Bremer Co. Historical
Society holds annual meeting
Bremer County Historical Society is announcing plans to hold their Annual Meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 27. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Waverly Civic Center, 200 First St. NE, Waverly. Members in good standing are invited to attend. The annual meeting will include a review of the 2019 Annual Reports and approval of nominees for the 2021 Board of Directors. Reports will be available at the meeting. Please note that facial masks are required and social distancing will be practiced, per CDC recommendations, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No program or refreshments will be offered.
Bremer County Extension calendar
Oct. 18 – Youth Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Oct. 21 – Roadside, Forest & Aquatic Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Oct. 28 – Mosquito & Public Health Pest Management Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Nov. 4 – Ornamental and Turfgrass Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Nov. 7 – 4-H STEM Fest, 8 a.m.-noon, 4-H Building, Waverly
Nov. 9 — Youth Committee Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Nov. 10 – Extension Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Nov. 14 – 4-H Officers Training, 10 a.m.-noon, Extension Office, Tripoli
Nov. 18 – Commercial Ag Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli