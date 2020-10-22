Waverly Senior Center
The Waverly Senior Center will undergo a soft reopening starting Monday, Oct. 5.
Blood drive set for Waverly
The American Red Cross has set a date for a blood drive in Waverly. It will be from noon-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2001 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly, and is sponsored by Pizza Ranch. To make an appointment for either drive, call Erin at 319-885-6418 or the Red Cross’ blood donation hotline at 1-800-RED-CROSS or online at redcross.org. There will be no walk-ins allowed at either drive.
Readlyn Zion Lutheran
holds Oct. 25 dinner
Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn will host a dinner from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25 at 240 Elmer Ave., Readlyn. The menu includes ham, cheesy hash browns, corn, salad, pie and dinner roll. Price is a free-will offering, and it will be served on a drive-thru and carry-out basis. The church also has a raffle for a quilt.
Heritage UMC hosts
socially-distanced fall dinner
Heritage United Methodist Church, on Iowa Highway 3 West, Waverly, will host its fall dinner from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25. Admission is a free-will offering. The menu will include glazed ham balls, mashed potatoes and gravy, butternut squash bake, apple, slaw, Tahiti and broccoli grape salads, assorted bars, homemade cornbread, and coffee, tea, milk or lemonade. There will be limited dine-in availability with social distancing and masks encouraged, or meals can be picked up via a drive-thru on the west side of the church building.
Bremer Co. Historical
Society holds annual meeting
Bremer County Historical Society is announcing plans to hold its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. The meeting will be held at the Waverly Civic Center, 200 First St. NE, Waverly. Members in good standing are invited to attend. The annual meeting will include a review of the 2019 annual reports and approval of nominees for the 2021 Board of Directors. Reports will be available at the meeting. Please note that facial masks are required and social distancing will be practiced, per CDC recommendations, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No program or refreshments will be offered.
VFW membership dinner served Oct. 27
VFW Post 2208 of Waverly will hold its annual membership dinner on Tuesday, Oct. 27 in the upper level of the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW in Waverly. The meal will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The pork loin meal is free to Post 2208 members and Auxiliary with a paid 2021 membership. WAVP Patriot Supporters with a 2021 supporter card are also invited to attend. Because of COVID, this will be a to go or dine in meal and all meal orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Oct. 26. Orders can be called in at 319-483-9287 or placed on line on the WAVP’s Facebook page. The to-go meals can be picked up at the WAVP upper level drive up entrance.
Bremer County Extension calendar
Oct. 28 – Mosquito & Public Health Pest Management Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Nov. 4 – Ornamental and Turfgrass Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Nov. 7 – 4-H STEM Fest, 8 a.m.-noon,
4-H Building, Waverly
Nov. 9 — Youth Committee Meeting, 6:30 p.m.,
Extension Office, Tripoli