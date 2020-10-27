Waverly Senior Center
The Waverly Senior Center will undergo a soft reopening starting Monday, Oct. 5.
Waverly Lions hold frozen food sale
Waverly Lions drive-thru frozen pie, soup and cookie dough sale will take place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2001 W. Bremer Ave. in Waverly. Think desserts and soup for your holiday meals.
Blood drive set for Waverly
The American Red Cross has set a date for a blood drive in Waverly. It will be from noon-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2001 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly, and is sponsored by Pizza Ranch. To make an appointment for either drive, call Erin at 319-885-6418 or the Red Cross’ blood donation hotline at 1-800-RED-CROSS or online at redcross.org. There will be no walk-ins allowed at either drive.
Bremer Co. Historical
Society holds annual meeting
Bremer County Historical Society is announcing plans to hold its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. The meeting will be held at the Waverly Civic Center, 200 First St. NE, Waverly. Members in good standing are invited to attend. The annual meeting will include a review of the 2019 annual reports and approval of nominees for the 2021 Board of Directors. Reports will be available at the meeting. Please note that facial masks are required and social distancing will be practiced, per CDC recommendations, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No program or refreshments will be offered.
VFW membership dinner served Oct. 27
VFW Post 2208 of Waverly will hold its annual membership dinner Tuesday, Oct. 27 in the upper level of the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW in Waverly. The meal will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The pork loin meal is free to Post 2208 members and Auxiliary with a paid 2021 membership. WAVP Patriot Supporters with a 2021 supporter card are also invited to attend. Because of COVID, this will be a to-go or dine-in meal, and all meal orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Oct. 26. Orders can be called in at 319-483-9287 or placed on line on the WAVP’s Facebook page. The to-go meals can be picked up at the WAVP upper level drive up entrance.
Bremer County Extension calendar
Oct. 28 – Mosquito & Public Health Pest Management Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Nov. 4 – Ornamental and Turfgrass Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Nov. 7 – 4-H STEM Fest, 8 a.m.-noon,
4-H Building, Waverly
Nov. 9 – Youth Committee Meeting, 6:30 p.m.,
Extension Office, Tripoli
Nov 10 – Extension Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Nov 14 – 4-H Officers Training, 10 a.m.-noon, Extension Office, Tripoli
Nov 18 – Commercial Ag Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Nov 26-27 – Extension office closed for holiday