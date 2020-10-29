Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Waverly Senior Center

The Waverly Senior Center will undergo a soft reopening starting Monday, Oct. 5.

Waverly Lions hold frozen food sale

Waverly Lions drive-thru frozen pie, soup and cookie dough sale will take place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2001 W. Bremer Ave. in Waverly. Think desserts and soup for your holiday meals.

Waverly Legion, Auxiliary meet Nov. 2

The Waverly American Legion and Auxiliary Unit 176 will be meeting at the Waverly Area Veterans Post on Monday, Nov. 2. The Auxiliary Executive Board will meet at 6 p.m. on the upper level, and meetings for both the post and unit will begin at 6:30 p.m. upstairs. No meal will be served. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Also, please note that the annual Legion/Auxiliary Membership Dinner has been cancelled for this year.

Bremer County Extension calendar

Nov. 4 – Ornamental and Turfgrass Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli

Nov. 7 – 4-H STEM Fest, 8 a.m.-noon,

4-H Building, Waverly

Nov. 9 – Youth Committee Meeting, 6:30 p.m.,

Extension Office, Tripoli

Nov 10 – Extension Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli

Nov 14 – 4-H Officers Training, 10 a.m.-noon, Extension Office, Tripoli

Nov 18 – Commercial Ag Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli

Nov 26-27 – Extension office closed for holiday

