Waverly Senior Center
The Waverly Senior Center will undergo a soft reopening starting Monday, Oct. 5.
Waverly Lions hold frozen food sale
Waverly Lions drive-thru frozen pie, soup and cookie dough sale will take place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2001 W. Bremer Ave. in Waverly. Think desserts and soup for your holiday meals.
Waverly Legion, Auxiliary meet Nov. 2
The Waverly American Legion and Auxiliary Unit 176 will be meeting at the Waverly Area Veterans Post on Monday, Nov. 2. The Auxiliary Executive Board will meet at 6 p.m. on the upper level, and meetings for both the post and unit will begin at 6:30 p.m. upstairs. No meal will be served. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Also, please note that the annual Legion/Auxiliary Membership Dinner has been cancelled for this year.
Bremer County Extension calendar
Nov. 4 – Ornamental and Turfgrass Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Nov. 7 – 4-H STEM Fest, 8 a.m.-noon,
4-H Building, Waverly
Nov. 9 – Youth Committee Meeting, 6:30 p.m.,
Extension Office, Tripoli
Nov 10 – Extension Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Nov 14 – 4-H Officers Training, 10 a.m.-noon, Extension Office, Tripoli
Nov 18 – Commercial Ag Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Nov 26-27 – Extension office closed for holiday