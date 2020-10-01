Waverly Senior Center
The Waverly Senior Center will undergo a soft reopening starting Monday, Oct. 5.
WHC to host support groups
Waverly Health Center will host the following support groups the week of Oct. 4 through 10:
Tuesday, Oct. 6: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia Caregiver Support Group This event will be offered via conference call. To participate, call 312 -874-7636
• Enter conference ID 88704 when prompted. Call 319-483-4118 with questions.
Saturday, Oct. 10: 10 a.m. to noon – Parkinson’s Caregiver and Support Group Guest presenter.
This event will be offered via Google Meet. To participate:
• By audio only: 1-260-233-2081, code 203 821 409 #
Call 319-352-4961 with questions.
Airport commission meets Oct. 8
The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 in the Waverly Airport Facilities Building. This meeting is open to the public.
W-SR FFA holds Farmers Meal Oct. 10
The Waverly-Shell Rock FFA will hold a Farmers Meal starting at 11 a.m. Oct. 10. The students will have prepackaged meals handed out at three local cooperative locations: the Farmer’s Co-Op in Shell Rock, Nutrien Ag Solutions, formerly Schneider’s Milling, in Waverly, and the Farmers Win Co-Op in Bremer. The meals are first-come, first-served.
Suicide support group meets Oct. 10
The support group "Healing after a loss to suicide" will meet Saturday, Oct. 10. We meet at Heritage United methodist Church, located at 1201 230th St., Waverly. We meet from 10 a.m. to noon. This is a monthly meeting that meets the second Saturday of the month. If you have lost a loved one to suicide this group is for you. We will meet outside if the weather permits so bring and lawn chair and join us. If the weather does not permit we will meet inside the church with masks and social distancing. I hope to see you there, you do not have to suffer this very unique loss alone. For more information please call Bonnie at 702-203-9567.
Bremer County Extension calendar
Oct. 12 – Youth Committee Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Oct. 18 – Youth Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Oct. 21 – Roadside, Forest & Aquatic Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Oct. 28 – Mosquito & Public Health Pest Management Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli