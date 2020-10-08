Waverly Senior Center
The Waverly Senior Center will undergo a soft reopening starting Monday, Oct. 5.
Airport commission meets Oct. 8
The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 in the Waverly Airport Facilities Building. This meeting is open to the public.
W-SR FFA holds Farmers Meal Oct. 10
The Waverly-Shell Rock FFA will hold a Farmers Meal starting at 11 a.m. Oct. 10. The students will have prepackaged meals handed out at three local cooperative locations: the Farmer’s Co-Op in Shell Rock, Nutrien Ag Solutions, formerly Schneider’s Milling, in Waverly, and the Farmers Win Co-Op in Bremer. The meals are first-come, first-served.
Suicide support group meets Oct. 10
The support group “Healing after a loss to suicide” will meet Saturday, Oct. 10. We meet at Heritage United methodist Church, located at 1201 230th St., Waverly. We meet from 10 a.m. to noon. This is a monthly meeting that meets the second Saturday of the month. If you have lost a loved one to suicide, this group is for you. We will meet outside if the weather permits so bring and lawn chair and join us. If the weather does not permit, we will meet inside the church with masks and social distancing. I hope to see you there. You do not have to suffer this very unique loss alone. For more information, please call Bonnie at 702-203-9567.
Waverly Legion, Auxiliary meet Oct. 12
The Waverly American Legion and Auxiliary Unit 176 will be meeting at the Waverly Area Veterans Post on Monday, Oct. 12. The Auxiliary Executive Board will meet at 6 p.m. on the upper level, and meetings for both the post and unit will begin at 6:30 p.m. upstairs. No meal will be served. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
S.R. Legion Auxiliary to meet Oct. 15
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 15 in the Legion Room of the Boyd Building in Shell Rock. We will social distance, and we recommend you wear a mask.
Blood drives set for Shell Rock, Waverly
The American Red Cross has set dates for a pair of blood drives in Shell Rock and Waverly. The Shell Rock drive will be held from 1:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 at the Boyd Building, 303 Cherry St., Shell Rock. The Waverly drive will be from noon-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2001 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly, and is sponsored by Pizza Ranch. To make an appointment for either drive, call Erin at 319-885-6418 or the Red Cross’ blood donation hotline at 1-800-RED-CROSS or online at redcross.org. There will be no walk-ins allowed at either drive.
Bremer County Extension calendar
Oct. 12 – Youth Committee Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Oct. 18 – Youth Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Oct. 21 – Roadside, Forest & Aquatic Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Oct. 28 – Mosquito & Public Health Pest Management Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli