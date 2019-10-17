Waverly Senior Center
Thursday, Oct. 17:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, Oct. 18:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee;
noon: Comfort Food Friday;
12:30 p.m.: Master doll maker Delores Schmidt
Monday, Oct. 21:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Tuesday, Oct. 22:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys
S.R. Auxiliary meets Oct. 17
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will have their October meeting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, in the Legion Room of the Boyd Building in Shell Rock.
Delaney appears for meet and greet
Former U.S. Rep. John Delaney, D-Md., a candidate for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States, will have a meet and greet with Bremer County Democrats from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Sasquatch Jack’s Hideaway Barroom and Grill.
AAUW meets Thursday
The Waverly AAUW will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Wartburg College Science Center, Room 134. Dr. Zak Montgomery, Associate Professor of Spanish, will lead a panel discussion with Wartburg College students about the Latinx student college experience. Guests are welcome to attend.
Master gardeners hold Oct. 21 meeting
Interested in learning more about growing bright and colorful peonies in your garden, or maybe you’ve always wanted to plant some but were looking for some advice? On Monday evening, Oct. 21, noted Peony expert Harvey Bucheit, Hidden Springs Flower Farm, Spring Grove, Minnesota, will be presenting his program, “Peonies and Others”. The program will be held at 7 p.m. at the Bremer County ISU Extension Office in Tripoli, and sponsored by Bremer Master Gardener and Friends. The program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
Grief support group to meet Monday
Grief support group meets this Monday, Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in Room 310 of St. Paul’s Parish House. Led by Pastor Larry Trachte, the group is open to all without charge. You are welcome to bring a friend for support or to invite someone whom you feel might benefit from such a group. This month’s meeting will focus on our experience of the “waves of grief” and how we respond to them. Contact Pastor Trachte (352-1067f or email larry.trachte@wartburg.edue) with questions or for more information.
Sons of Norway holds meeting
Sons of Norway will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Cedar Falls Women’s club. Reservation by Oct. 17 by calling 483-5071. Betsy Schwietzer, from Marble Rock, a student at Wartburg College, will present the program. She is a recipient of the Bernt Anker Sons of Norway Scholarship for four years.