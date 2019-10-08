Waverly Senior Center
Tuesday, Oct. 8:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys
Wednesday, Oct. 9:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:30 a.m.: Women’s Bible study; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; 12:30 p.m.: Bridge Luncheon; 1 p.m.: Ceramics
Thursday, Oct. 10:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, Oct. 11:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 p.m.: Jingo with North Star
Friendship Quilters holds Oct. 10 meeting
The monthly meeting of the Waverly Friendship Quilters Guild will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly. Visitors are welcome. Our scheduled presenter will be Lesley Milius speaking on Hand Embroidery. Plenty of parking out front. Please use the door on the north side which faces Bremer Avenue and the shopping center.
Genealogical society to discuss Civil War
The Bremer County Genealogical Society will meet at the Civic Center at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14. The program will be presented by Terry Lindell, titled “The Vacant Chair-Our Civil War Casualties.” Everyone is welcome. Bring your friends to hear this interesting presentation. Contact Mary Buls, 319-276-4753 for further information.
All-county auxiliary meeting held in S.R.
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will hold the Butler County Auxiliary meeting on Monday, Oct. 14 in the Veterans Room of the Boyd Building in Shell Rock. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. and supper served at 5 p.m. All auxiliary members are encouraged to attend.
WHC offering free advance care planning clinics
Waverly Health Center (WHC) will offer their monthly “Advance Care Planning Clinic” from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. Do you need help completing a Living Will or Medical Power of Attorney? Every adult should have an advance directive. These documents help make your wishes known up front, regarding any future medical treatment and care, should you become unable to voice your needs. WHC can help you through the process. By appointment only. Call (319) 483-1360. Please bring a valid ID.
Big 4 meets Oct. 16
The Big 4 Unit of the Iowa Retired School Personnel Association will meet at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the Charles City NIACC location (200 Harwood Drive). Much information will be shared at this meeting that will help inform members about what is available to them through their IRSPA memberships. Joining us are; IRSPA District 2 Coordinator, Annita Fagen-Miller, Paul Strid AMBA Benefits Adviser and Phil Tetzloff , IRSPA legislative chair, who represents us on the IPERS Benefits Advisory Council. Membership in IRSPA is open to anyone interested in Education. Questions? Call Mary Koenigsfeld at 641-228-1946.
Master gardeners Oct. 21
Interested in learning more about growing bright and colorful peonies in your garden, or maybe you’ve always wanted to plant some but were looking for some advice? On Monday evening, Oct. 21, noted Peony expert Harvey Bucheit, Hidden Springs Flower Farm, Spring Grove, Minnesota, will be presenting his program, “Peonies and Others”. The program will be held at 7 p.m. at the Bremer County ISU Extension Office in Tripoli, and sponsored by Bremer Master Gardener and Friends. The program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
Sons of Norway holds meeting
Sons of Norway will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Cedar Falls Women’s club. Reservation by Oct. 17 by calling 483-5070. Betsy Schwietzer, from Marble Rock, a student at Wartburg College, will present the program. She is a recipient of the Bernt Anker Sons of Norway Scholarship for four years.