Waverly Senior Center
Tuesday, Oct. 15:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys and Faculty Gals; 1:30 p.m.: Cribbage
Wednesday, Oct. 16:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; 1 p.m.: Ceramics
Thursday, Oct. 17:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, Oct. 18:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 p.m.: Master doll maker Delores Schmidt
WHC offering free advance
care planning clinics
Waverly Health Center (WHC) will offer their monthly “Advance Care Planning Clinic” from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. Do you need help completing a Living Will or Medical Power of Attorney? Every adult should have an advance directive. These documents help make your wishes known up front, regarding any future medical treatment and care, should you become unable to voice your needs. WHC can help you through the process. By appointment only. Call (319) 483-1360. Please bring a valid ID.
S.R. Auxiliary meets Oct. 17
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will have their October meeting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, in the Legion Room of the Boyd Building in Shell Rock.
AAUW meets Thursday
The Waverly AAUW will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Wartburg College Science Center, Room 134. Dr. Zak Montgomery, Associate Professor of Spanish, will lead a panel discussion with Wartburg College students about the Latinx student college experience. Guests are welcome to attend.
Master gardeners hold Oct. 21 meeting
Interested in learning more about growing bright and colorful peonies in your garden, or maybe you’ve always wanted to plant some but were looking for some advice? On Monday evening, Oct. 21, noted Peony expert Harvey Bucheit, Hidden Springs Flower Farm, Spring Grove, Minnesota, will be presenting his program, “Peonies and Others”. The program will be held at 7 p.m. at the Bremer County ISU Extension Office in Tripoli, and sponsored by Bremer Master Gardener and Friends. The program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
Sons of Norway holds meeting
Sons of Norway will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Cedar Falls Women’s club. Reservation by Oct. 17 by calling 483-5071. Betsy Schwietzer, from Marble Rock, a student at Wartburg College, will present the program. She is a recipient of the Bernt Anker Sons of Norway Scholarship for four years.