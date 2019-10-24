Waverly Senior Center
Thursday, Oct. 24:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, Oct. 25:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 a.m.: Speaker: At-Large Waverly City Councilwoman Edith Waldstein Q&A
Monday, Oct. 28:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Tuesday, Oct. 29:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys
Compassionate Friends to meet Thursday
The Compassionate Friends will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Waverly Public Library. The grief support group helps parents who have lost children at any age, from miscarriages and stillborns to adult children. The group also welcomes friends and loved ones to attend.
Garden symposium held Nov. 2
The Black Hawk County Master Gardeners will sponsor a Fall Garden Symposium from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1301 Kimball Ave. in Waterloo. There will be four presentations: Susan Appleget Hurst, Editor of “Country Gardens” magazine, presenting “Landscaping,” David Layton, Prairie States Mushroom Club, presenting “Mushrooming in Iowa,” Deb Walser, Linn County Master Gardener, presenting “Invasive Plants,” and Lindsey Smith, Reiman Gardens Plant Curator, presenting “Buck Roses.” The cost for the day is $30 and includes snacks, lunch and handouts. The Gardeners’ Shopping Mall is open to the public in addition to attendees and vendors will have a wide variety of items for sale. Contact Steven Eilers at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach to register at 319-234-6811. Pre-registration is encouraged but will be available at the door at 8 a.m. on Nov. 2.