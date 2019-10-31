Waverly Senior Center
Thursday, Oct. 31:
Happy Halloween!
11:30 a.m.: Congregate Lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, Nov. 1:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 p.m.: Music with the Jam Busters
Monday, Nov. 4:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Tuesday, Nov. 5:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys and Faculty Gals;
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: 506 Café
The Waverly Area Veterans Post hosts the following events this week:
Thursday, Oct. 31: 5:30-7 p.m. Cooties Fish Fry
Friday, Nov. 1: 4-7 p.m., free pool
Saturday, Nov. 2: 5:30-8 p.m. MCL Steak Fry — call 319-483-9287 before 3 p.m. to select meat of choice.
The public is welcome to attend these events.
Garden symposium held Nov. 2
The Black Hawk County Master Gardeners will sponsor a Fall Garden Symposium from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1301 Kimball Ave. in Waterloo. There will be four presentations: Susan Appleget Hurst, Editor of “Country Gardens” magazine, presenting “Landscaping,” David Layton, Prairie States Mushroom Club, presenting “Mushrooming in Iowa,” Deb Walser, Linn County Master Gardener, presenting “Invasive Plants,” and Lindsey Smith, Reiman Gardens Plant Curator, presenting “Buck Roses.” The cost for the day is $30 and includes snacks, lunch and handouts. The Gardeners’ Shopping Mall is open to the public in addition to attendees and vendors will have a wide variety of items for sale. Contact Steven Eilers at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach to register at 319-234-6811. Pre-registration is encouraged but will be available at the door at 8 a.m. on Nov. 2.
Garden club meets Nov. 4
Waverly Garden Club will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, in the Waverly Civic Center.
Mike Luebbers, from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, will present a program on “Got Dirt? Get Soil!”.
The club typically meets the first Monday of each month and new members are welcome. Meetings are open to the public.
Genealogists meet Nov. 5
at Waverly library
“Letters and Diary of a WWI Infantry Soldier” is the title of the program that will be presented by Ron Zelle at the Nov. 5 meeting of the Bremer County Genealogical Society.
Due to election polls being held at the Civic Center, the BCGS meeting will be held at the Waverly Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Bring your friends to hear this interesting program. For further information, contact Mary Buls, 319-276-4753.
Bremer County Courthouse
closing for Veterans Day
Bremer County Courthouse, Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court offices will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.