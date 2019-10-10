Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Waverly Senior Center

Thursday, Oct. 10:

11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo

Friday, Oct. 11:

9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 p.m.: Jingo with North Star

Monday, Oct. 14:

9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo

Tuesday, Oct. 15:

9 a.m.: Faculty Guys and Faculty Gals; 1:30 p.m.: Cribbage

Suicide support group meets Saturday

The support group healing after a loss to suicide meets this Saturday. We meet from 10 a.m. to noon at Heritage United Methodist Church, located at 1201 230th Street west of Waverly off of Iowa Highway 3. If you have lost someone to suicide you are not alone. Come be a part of a very special group of people helping people. Call Bonnie at 702-203-9567 if you would like more information.

Genealogical society to

discuss Civil War

The Bremer County Genealogical Society will meet at the Civic Center at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14. The program will be presented by Terry Lindell, titled “The Vacant Chair-Our Civil War Casualties.” Everyone is welcome. Bring your friends to hear this interesting presentation. Contact Mary Buls, 319-276-4753 for further information.

All-county auxiliary

meeting held in S.R.

The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will hold the Butler County Auxiliary meeting on Monday, Oct. 14 in the Veterans Room of the Boyd Building in Shell Rock. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. and supper served at 5 p.m. All auxiliary members are encouraged to attend.

WHC offering free advance

care planning clinics

Waverly Health Center (WHC) will offer their monthly “Advance Care Planning Clinic” from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. Do you need help completing a Living Will or Medical Power of Attorney? Every adult should have an advance directive. These documents help make your wishes known up front, regarding any future medical treatment and care, should you become unable to voice your needs. WHC can help you through the process. By appointment only. Call (319) 483-1360. Please bring a valid ID.

S.R. Auxiliary meets Oct. 17

The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will have their October meeting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, in the Legion Room of the Boyd Building in Shell Rock.

