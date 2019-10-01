Waverly Senior Center
Tuesday, Oct. 1:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys and Gals; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: 506 Café, everyone welcome.
Wednesday, Oct. 2:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s Coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; 12:30 p.m.: Bridge luncheon; 1 p.m.: Ceramics; 2 p.m.: On-site hearing with Deb Kloster
Thursday, Oct. 3:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, Oct. 4:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 p.m.: The Jam Busters
Driver’s license station closed Oct. 2
The Bremer County Driver’s License station will be closed on Oct. 2 due to a statewide driver and identification services conference.
Shell Rock blood drive held Oct. 4
The next American Red Cross blood drive in Shell Rock will be held from 1:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 inside the Boyd Building, 303 S. Cherry St. For an appointment, call Erin at 319-415-9135 or go to redcrossblood.org. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are also welcome.
Moerer presents newly authored book
Discover the Journey to Honor Your Parents, Create Treasured Memories, and Live Life to the Fullest!
Join parishioner, Teresa Moerer, as she launches her book,
“The Art of Assisting Aging Parents.” Teresa, a physical therapist, and caregiver to her aging parents realized that there is a need for a proactive aging process that includes healthy lifestyle strategies, educational theories, and group interactions.She brings these together in her four-step method to create exceptional experiences for a successful aging process.
The book launch will be held at Tendrils Rooftop Garden in Waverly Health Center from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 6, 2019.
Join in the fun as you learn about the health and wellness you can provide for yourselves and your aging parents.
Garden club meets Oct. 7
Waverly Garden Club will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 in the Waverly Civic Center. Dr. Michaeleen Golay, Assistant Professor of Biology at Wartburg College, will present a program on “New Technology to Look at Old Plants in a Changing Climate”.
The Club typically meets the first Monday of each month and new members are welcome. Meetings are open to the public.