Waverly Senior Center
Thursday, Oct. 3:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, Oct. 4:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 p.m.: The Jam Busters
Monday, Oct. 7:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Tuesday, Oct. 8:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys
Shell Rock blood drive held Oct. 4
The next American Red Cross blood drive in Shell Rock will be held from 1:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 inside the Boyd Building, 303 S. Cherry St. For an appointment, call Erin at 319-415-9135 or go to redcrossblood.org. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are also welcome.
Moerer presents newly authored book
Discover the Journey to Honor Your Parents, Create Treasured Memories, and Live Life to the Fullest!
Join parishioner, Teresa Moerer, as she launches her book,
“The Art of Assisting Aging Parents.” Teresa, a physical therapist, and caregiver to her aging parents realized that there is a need for a proactive aging process that includes healthy lifestyle strategies, educational theories, and group interactions.She brings these together in her four-step method to create exceptional experiences for a successful aging process.
The book launch will be held at Tendrils Rooftop Garden in Waverly Health Center from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 6, 2019.
Join in the fun as you learn about the health and wellness you can provide for yourselves and your aging parents.
Garden club meets Oct. 7
Waverly Garden Club will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 in the Waverly Civic Center. Dr. Michaeleen Golay, Assistant Professor of Biology at Wartburg College, will present a program on “New Technology to Look at Old Plants in a Changing Climate”.
The Club typically meets the first Monday of each month and new members are welcome. Meetings are open to the public.
Big 4 meets Oct. 16
The Big 4 Unit of the Iowa Retired School Personnel Association will meet at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the Charles City NIACC location (200 Harwood Drive).
Much information will be shared at this meeting that will help inform members about what is available to them through their IRSPA memberships. Joining us are; IRSPA District 2 Coordinator, Annita Fagen-Miller, Paul Strid AMBA Benefits Adviser and Phil Tetzloff , IRSPA legislative chair, who represents us on the IPERS Benefits Advisory Council. Membership in IRSPA is open to anyone interested in Education. Questions? Call Mary Koenigsfeld at 641-228-1946.