Waverly Senior Center
All activities at the Waverly Senior Center have been suspended until further notice.
Bremer County Genealogical
Society meetings cancelled
Due to COVID-19, future meetings of the Bremer County Genealogical Society are canceled until further notice.
WHC to Offer Heartsaver®
CPR, AED Training
Waverly Health Center will offer a Heartsaver® CPR and AED Training from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3. Heartsaver CPR and AED is a classroom, video-based and instructor-led course that teaches CPR and AED use. It also includes how to relieve choking on an adult, child and infant. This course does not fulfill the requirement for healthcare professionals.
Participants will receive a two-year completion card from the American Heart Association upon successful completion of the class. Fee is $60. Pre-registration and payment is required at 319-352-4939. You may download the registration form at waverlyhealthcenter.org/home/classes.
VFW holds pulled pork dinner Thursday
VFW Post 2208 will be hosting a to-go and dine in smoked pulled pork meal at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly on Thursday, Sept. 3. Meal orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 319-483-9287. The serving hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m., and to-go meals can be picked up at the WAVP’s upper level drive up entrance. This meal is open to the public.
Waverly city offices closed,
garbage rescheduled for Labor Day
City of Waverly offices, including the Recycling Center and Yard Waste Site will be closed Monday, Sept. 7, for Labor Day. Monday’s garbage and curbside recycling will be picked up Tuesday, Sept. 8. The City’s Yard Waste Site and Recycling Center will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. Call 352-6247 or 352-9065 if you have any questions.
Courthouse, county offices closed Labor Day
All Bremer County Courthouse offices including the Convenience Center and Clerk of Court offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of Labor Day.
Bremer County Extension calendar
Sept. 8 – Extension Council Meeting,
7 p.m, Extension Office, Tripoli
Sept. 24 – 4-H Leaders Training,
7 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli