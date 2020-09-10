Waverly Senior Center
All activities at the Waverly Senior Center have been suspended until further notice.
Airport commission meets Sept. 10
The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 in the Waverly Airport Facilities Building. This meeting is open to the public.
Heritage UMC holds fall kickoff Sept. 12
Heritage United Methodist Church, on Highway 3 West in rural Waverly, invites the public to join them in its Fall Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 12. It will be a day of fun with a yard sale happening from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. There will also be kids’ games, face painting, balloon art and free food all day. Music from the Reconciled Gospel Trio and the Beaver Creek Band will be from 3-6 p.m. All activities will be outdoors with social distancing.
Waverly Legion, auxiliary meet Sept. 14
The Waverly American Legion and Auxiliary Unit 176 will be meeting at the Waverly Area Veterans Post at 6 p.m., Sept. 14. The Auxiliary Executive Board will meet on the upper level, and meetings for both the post and unit will begin at 6:30 p.m. Men will be meeting in the boardroom on the lower level, and women will be meeting upstairs. No meal will be served. Masks worn and social distancing are encouraged.
Shell Rock Legion Auxiliary
Sept. meeting cancelled
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will not meet in September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send your dues to Cathy DeWitt, 413 N. Lori St., Shell Rock.
Oran School holds annual craft sale
The annual Oran School craft sale will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 19 at 24878 Pleasant St., Oran. Twenty-seven crafters will be showing metal work, toys, wreaths, home decor, kitchen items, bird houses, woodwork, cards, baby items, repurposed furniture, crochet, ceramics, outdoor decor and furniture, sweet treats and more. A car show will run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Also onsite will be a caramel corn wagon and snacks in the kitchen with proceeds going to charity. Everyone welcome and please follow safe socializing guidelines.
Waverly Lions hold drive-up
pancake breakfast Sept. 20
Waverly Lions will be hosting their sausage and pancake breakfast, drive-up style for 2020 from 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Sunday Sept. 20. The club wants to continue our traditional event the safe way. The event will be held at the 4-H Building with a drive thru configuration. Each package will include three pancakes, two sausage patties, syrup, butter, and water.
Bremer County Extension calendar
Sept. 24 – 4-H Leaders Training,
7 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli