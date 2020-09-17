Waverly Senior Center
All activities at the Waverly Senior Center have been suspended until further notice.
Oran School holds annual craft sale
The annual Oran School craft sale will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 19 at 24878 Pleasant St., Oran. Twenty-seven crafters will be showing metal work, toys, wreaths, home decor, kitchen items, bird houses, woodwork, cards, baby items, repurposed furniture, crochet, ceramics, outdoor decor and furniture, sweet treats and more. A car show will run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Also onsite will be a caramel corn wagon and snacks in the kitchen with proceeds going to charity. Everyone welcome and please follow safe socializing guidelines.
Waverly Lions hold drive-up
pancake breakfast Sept. 20
Waverly Lions will be hosting their sausage and pancake breakfast, drive-up style for 2020 from 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20. The club wants to continue our traditional event the safe way. The event will be held at the 4-H Building with a drive-thru configuration. Each package will include three pancakes, two sausage patties, syrup, butter and water.
Bremer County Extension calendar
Sept. 24 – 4-H Leaders Training,
7 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli