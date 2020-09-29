Waverly Senior Center
All activities at the Waverly Senior Center have been suspended until further notice.
Genealogical Society won’t meet
until further notice
The Bremer County Genealogical Society will not meet until further notice. For more info, contact Mary Buls at 319-276-4753.
VFW serves smoked pork Oct. 1
VFW Post 2208 will host a to-go and dine-in smoked pork chop meal at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly on Thursday, Oct. 1. Meal orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 319-483-9287. The serving hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m. and to-go meals can be picked up at the WAVP’s upper-level drive-up entrance. This meal is open to the public.
Bremer Co. Republicans meet
Oct. 1 in Tripoli
The Bremer County GOP will host a discussion at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 with County Auditor Shelley Wolf about the voting process in Iowa, at Tripoli’s Welcome Center (100 N. Main St.). The discussion will include the process of absentee voting, recent rules changes and the integrity built into the system. Various campaign representatives will also provide updates and yard signs. The meeting is open to all to learn and discuss. We will practice social distancing for safety. For more information or for yard signs, you may call/text Bob Brunkhorst at 319-404-2862.
WHC to host support groups
Waverly Health Center will host the following support groups the week of Oct. 4 through 10:
Monday, Oct. 5: 6 to 7 p.m. – “Healthy You” Weight Loss Support Group
Guest presenter, Mara Nelson-Ohrt will discuss her 152 pound weight-loss journey! Dr. J. Matthew Glascock, WHC, performed Mara’s weight loss surgery in August 2019. This group is intended for those who have undergone a surgical weight loss procedure, as well as those who are considering surgery. It offers the perfect setting to share experiences, receive encouragement and get the education needed to develop and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Group will meet in Tendrils Rooftop Garden. Social distancing will take place. Masks required. Temperature screens upon entry to building.
Tuesday, Oct. 6: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia Caregiver Support Group This event will be offered via conference call. To participate, call 312 -874-7636
• Enter conference ID 88704 when prompted. Call 319-483-4118 with questions.
Saturday, Oct. 10: 10 a.m. to noon – Parkinson’s Caregiver and Support Group Guest presenter.
This event will be offered via Google Meet. To participate:
• By audio only: 1-260-233-2081, code 203 821 409 #
Call 319-352-4961 with questions.
Bremer County Extension calendar
Oct. 12 – Youth Committee Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Oct. 18 – Youth Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Oct. 21 – Roadside, Forest & Aquatic Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Oct. 28 – Mosquito & Public Health Pest Management Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli