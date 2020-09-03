Waverly Senior Center
All activities at the Waverly Senior Center have been suspended until further notice.
WHC to Offer Heartsaver®
CPR, AED Training
Waverly Health Center will offer a Heartsaver® CPR and AED Training from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3. Heartsaver CPR and AED is a classroom, video-based and instructor-led course that teaches CPR and AED use. It also includes how to relieve choking on an adult, child and infant. This course does not fulfill the requirement for healthcare professionals.
Participants will receive a two-year completion card from the American Heart Association upon successful completion of the class. Fee is $60. Pre-registration and payment is required at 319-352-4939. You may download the registration form at waverlyhealthcenter.org/home/classes.
Waverly city offices closed,
garbage rescheduled for Labor Day
City of Waverly offices, including the Recycling Center and Yard Waste Site will be closed Monday, Sept. 7, for Labor Day. Monday’s garbage and curbside recycling will be picked up Tuesday, Sept. 8. The City’s Yard Waste Site and Recycling Center will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. Call 352-6247 or 352-9065 if you have any questions.
Courthouse, county offices
closed Labor Day
All Bremer County Courthouse offices including the Convenience Center and Clerk of Court offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of Labor Day.
Airport commission meets Sept. 10
The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 in the Waverly Airport Facilities Building. This meeting is open to the public.
Oran School holds annual craft sale
The annual Oran School craft sale will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 19 at 24878 Pleasant St., Oran. Twenty-seven crafters will be showing metal work, toys, wreaths, home decor, kitchen items, bird houses, woodwork, cards, baby items, repurposed furniture, crochet, ceramics, outdoor decor and furniture, sweet treats and more. A car show will run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Also onsite will be a caramel corn wagon and snacks in the kitchen with proceeds going to charity. Everyone welcome and please follow safe socializing guidelines.
Bremer County Extension calendar
Sept. 8 – Extension Council Meeting,
7 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Sept. 24 – 4-H Leaders Training,
7 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli