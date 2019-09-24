Waverly Senior Center
Tuesday, Sept. 24:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch
Wednesday, Sept. 25:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch.
Thursday, Sept. 26:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, Sept. 27:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 p.m.: Waverly Health Center — New building project
Sons of Norway meets Sept. 24
The Sept 24 meeting of the Sons of Norway will be held with a 6:30 p.m. dinner at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club. Reservations by Sept. 19 can be called to 277-2294. Program will be presented by Zach Row-Heyveld, Exhibition Manager at Vesterheim Museum, on “Rocks and Hard Places.” Bring items for the food bank.
Compassionate Friends to meet Sept. 26
The Compassionate Friends will meet from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Waverly Public Library. This is a support group go through the grief changes in your life. Grieving over a child, no matter what age, from miscarriage to an adult child, is impossible to describe to someone who has not lived it. The group will provide a safe place to share their stories and help one another to heal. For more information, call 319-352-3728.
Vendor/garage sale held at The Meadows
The Shell Rock Senior Living Auxiliary is hosting their third annual vendor/garage sale at The Meadows Assisted Living, 528 N. Kelly St., from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Pulled pork sandwiches will be available starting at 11 a.m. All proceeds will go to the auxiliary to help provide entertainment for the residents and buy needed items.
Driver’s license station closed Oct. 2
The Bremer County Driver’s License station will be closed on Oct. 2 due to a statewide driver and identification services conference.
Shell Rock blood drive held Oct. 4
The next American Red Cross blood drive in Shell Rock will be held from 1:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 inside the Boyd Building, 303 S. Cherry St. For an appointment, call Erin at 319-415-9135 or go to redcrossblood.org. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are also welcome.
Moerer presents newly authored book
Discover the Journey to Honor Your Parents, Create Treasured Memories, and Live Life to the Fullest!
Join parishioner, Teresa Moerer, as she launches her book,
“The Art of Assisting Aging Parents.” Teresa, a physical therapist, and caregiver to her aging parents realized that there is a need for a proactive aging process that includes healthy lifestyle strategies, educational theories, and group interactions.
She brings these together in her four-step method to create exceptional experiences for a successful aging process.
The book launch will be held at Tendrils Rooftop Garden in Waverly Health Center from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 6, 2019.
Join in the fun as you learn about the health and wellness you can provide for yourselves and your aging parents.