Waverly Senior Center
Thursday, Sept. 19:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, Sept. 20:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 p.m.: State of Iowa Senior Medicare Patrol — Medicare fraud
Monday, Sept. 23:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Tuesday, Sept. 24:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch
S.R. Legion Auxiliary meets Sept. 19
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 in the Veterans Room of the Boyd Building in Shell Rock.
Sons of Norway meets Sept. 24
The Sept 24 meeting of the Sons of Norway will be held with a 6:30 p.m. dinner at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club. Reservations by Sept. 19 can be called to 277-2294. Program will be presented by Zach Row-Heyveld, Exhibition Manager at Vesterheim Museum, on “Rocks and Hard Places.” Bring items for the food bank.
Shell Rock blood drive held Oct. 4
The next American Red Cross blood drive in Shell Rock will be held from 1:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 inside the Boyd Building, 303 S. Cherry St. For an appointment, call Erin at 319-415-9135 or go to redcrossblood.org. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are also welcome.
Moerer presents newly authored book
Discover the Journey to Honor Your Parents, Create Treasured Memories, and Live Life to the Fullest! Join parishioner, Teresa Moerer, as she launches her book, “The Art of Assisting Aging Parents.” Teresa, a physical therapist, and caregiver to her aging parents realized that there is a need for a proactive aging process that includes healthy lifestyle strategies, educational theories, and group interactions. She brings these together in her four-step method to create exceptional experiences for a successful aging process. The book launch will be held at Tendrils Rooftop Garden in Waverly Health Center from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 6, 2019. Join in the fun as you learn about the health and wellness you can provide for yourselves and your aging parents.