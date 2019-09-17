Waverly Senior Center
Tuesday, Sept. 17:
9 a.m.: Faculty Gals and Faculty Guys; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; 1:30 p.m.: Cribbage, all welcome
Wednesday, Sept. 18:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch
Thursday, Sept. 19:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, Sept. 20:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 p.m.: State of Iowa Senior Medicare Patrol — Medicare fraud
Big 4 meets Sept. 18
The Big 4 Unit of the Iowa Retired School Personnel Association will meet Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the Charles City NIACC location. (200 Harwood Drive) Join us at 9 a.m. for refreshments and conversation. At 9:30 we will welcome our area Legislators for our annual Q&A session. Cash donations will collected for area food pantries. The membership of IRSPA has been helping retired school personnel since 1947. It is the only organization working primarily to protect and improve the financial benefits of Iowa’s Retired School Personnel.
S.R. Legion Auxiliary meets Sept. 19
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 in the Veterans Room of the Boyd Building in Shell Rock.
Sons of Norway meets Sept. 24
The Sept 24 meeting of the Sons of Norway will be held with a 6:30 p.m. dinner at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club. Reservations by Sept. 19 can be called to 277-2294. Program will be presented by Zach Row-Heyveld, Exhibition Manager at Vesterheim Museum, on “Rocks and Hard Places.” Bring items for the food bank.
Moerer presents newly authored book
Discover the Journey to Honor Your Parents, Create Treasured Memories, and Live Life to the Fullest! Join parishioner, Teresa Moerer, as she launches her book, “The Art of Assisting Aging Parents.” Teresa, a physical therapist, and caregiver to her aging parents realized that there is a need for a proactive aging process that includes healthy lifestyle strategies, educational theories, and group interactions. She brings these together in her four-step method to create exceptional experiences for a successful aging process. The book launch will be held at Tendrils Rooftop Garden in Waverly Health Center from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 6, 2019. Join in the fun as you learn about the health and wellness you can provide for yourselves and your aging parents.