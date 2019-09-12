Waverly Senior Center
Thursday, Sept. 12:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, Sept. 13:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 p.m.: Jingo with North Star
Monday, Sept. 16:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friendship Quilters meet Sept. 12
The monthly meeting of the Waverly Friendship Quilters Guild will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly. Our featured presentation for the evening will be “Stash Busting 101” by the Off The Rails quilt shop of Bondurant. Visitors are most welcome. Please use the entrance facing east.
W-SR Class of ‘04 to reunite Sept. 13-14
The Waverly-Shell Rock High School Class of 2004 will hold its 15th-year reunion during the W-SR homecoming weekend Sept. 13 and 14. On Friday night, the class will attend the football game between the Go-Hawks and Crestwood, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Then on Saturday, they will hold a picnic at the Kid’s Kingdom Shelter starting at 5 p.m. For more details and to RSVP, email butler.jenniferm@gmail.com.
Suicide support group meets Saturday
The support group “Healing after a loss to suicide” will meet from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Sept. 14. We meet at Heritage United Methodist Church located at 1201 230th Street just west of Waverly. This is a monthly meeting. If you have lost someone to suicide this support group is for you. If your loss has been recent or it’s been years you will find this group of people helpful in discerning your grief. Suicide grief is different that any other grief, and you do not have to discern this loss on your own. Please contact Bonnie at 702-203-9567 if you would like more information on this very special group.
CV Hospice seeks Waverly volunteers
Cedar Valley Hospice is seeking volunteers from the Waverly area to donate their time and compassion to help serve patients and their families. Classes for the 16-hour training begin next week (Sept. 16, 18, 23 and 25) at the Cedar Valley Hospice office, located in Waverly at 207 20th St. NW. For more information or to register, please call 352-1274.
4-H Tri-Rivers Trendsetters Meeting
The Tri-Rivers Trendsetters 4-H Club will hold its first business meeting of the new year on Monday, Sep 16, from 6:30-8 p.m. in the basement of Trinity United Methodist Church. New members (grades 4-12) and family members/guardians are welcome to attend. Clover Kids (grades K-3) are also welcome to join the club, but their meetings start in January. Questions can be emailed to Leslie Potter at leslieapotter@msn.com.
Big 4 meets Sept. 18
The Big 4 Unit of the Iowa Retired School Personnel Association will meet Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the Charles City NIACC location. (200 Harwood Drive) Join us at 9 a.m. for refreshments and conversation. At 9:30 we will welcome our area Legislators for our annual Q&A session. Cash donations will collected for area food pantries. The membership of IRSPA has been helping retired school personnel since 1947. It is the only organization working primarily to protect and improve the financial benefits of Iowa’s Retired School Personnel.
S.R. Legion Auxiliary meets Sept. 19
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 in the Veterans Room of the Boyd Building in Shell Rock.
Sons of Norway meets Sept. 24
The Sept 24 meeting of the Sons of Norway will be held with a 6:30 p.m. dinner at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club. Reservations by Sept. 19 can be called to 277-2294. Program will be presented by Zach Row-Heyveld, Exhibition Manager at Vesterheim Museum, on “Rocks and Hard Places.” Bring items for the food bank.