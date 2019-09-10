Waverly Senior Center
Tuesday, Sept. 10:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys
Wednesday, Sept. 11:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:15 a.m.: Ladies’ Bible study; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; 12:30 p.m.: Bridge luncheon
Thursday, Sept. 12:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, Sept. 13:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 p.m.: Jingo with North Star
Bremer County Extension Council meeting
The regular meeting of the Bremer County Extension Council will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m., at the Extension Office, Tripoli.
Friendship Quilters meet Sept. 12
The monthly meeting of the Waverly Friendship Quilters Guild will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly. Our featured presentation for the evening will be “Stash Busting 101” by the Off The Rails quilt shop of Bondurant. Visitors are most welcome. Please use the entrance facing east.
W-SR Class of ‘04 to reunite Sept. 13-14
The Waverly-Shell Rock High School Class of 2004 will hold its 15th-year reunion during the W-SR homecoming weekend Sept. 13 and 14. On Friday night, the class will attend the football game between the Go-Hawks and Crestwood, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
Then on Saturday, they will hold a picnic at the Kid’s Kingdom Shelter starting at 5 p.m. For more details and to RSVP, email butler.jenniferm@gmail.com.
Veteran Appreciation Day held Sept. 14
The 16th Annual Veteran Appreciation Day will be Saturday Sept. 14, 2019, at the St. Ansgar American Legion. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. and is free. Veteran Appreciation Day is alcohol and smoke free. Veterans, spouses and the public attend from all over North Iowa and Southern Minnesota. No fees, nothing to join. Char’s Polka Band will play. A delicious lunch will be served by Paradise Pizza. Introductions and, “share a story” begin at 10 a.m. The Master of Ceremonies is Ken Borchargdt, of Grafton, who is an Iraq War Vet with the 113rd Transportation Company of Mason City. He was a truck mechanic in guard. He now is a over the road truck driver for Ruan Trucking Co. Ken is an excellent emcee and he plays in Char’s band with his mom and dad. Veteran Day is sponsored by Retired Army Staff Sgt. Phil Fleischer, P.O. Box 253, St Ansgar, IA 50472, phone 641-736-2346. Not a veterans organization.
Big 4 meets Sept. 18
The Big 4 Unit of the Iowa Retired School Personnel Association will meet Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the Charles City NIACC location. (200 Harwood Drive) Join us at 9 a.m. for refreshments and conversation. At 9:30 we will welcome our area Legislators for our annual Q&A session.
Cash donations will collected for area food pantries.
The membership of IRSPA has been helping retired school personnel since 1947. It is the only organization working primarily to protect and improve the financial benefits of Iowa’s Retired School Personnel.