Waverly Senior Center
Tuesday, Sept. 3:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys and Gals; 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: 506 Café, everyone welcome
Wednesday, Sept. 4:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; 12:30 p.m.: Bridge luncheon; 2 p.m.: On-site hearing with Deb Kloster
Thursday, Sept. 5:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, Sept. 6:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 p.m.: Norah Bruns on the piano
Genealogical Society meets Sept. 3
The Bremer County Genealogical Society will hold the first meeting of the fall season on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 6:30 p.m. at the Waverly Civic Center. “What is DAR” will be presented by Ellie Hilbert, Regent of The Revolutionary Dames Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She will tell some of the history of the society, and what some of the activities are that they are doing now. The genealogical requirements for admission will be explained as well.
Come prepared to ask questions.
Everyone is welcome — bring a friend. For more information, contact Mary Buls at (319) 276-4753.
First Boys/Girls State reunion
The first Boys State/Girls State reunion will be held Sunday, Sept. 8 with a meal served at noon on the lower level of the Waverly Area Veterans Post. Hosts for this event will be George and Kathleen Beebe, along with the Waverly American Legion post and auxiliary. Participants are asked to RSVP by Sept. 3 by emailing Maxine at hhb109mab@gmail.com or Kathy at msmcfan@aol.com and use “Reunion” in the subject line and your name, address and phone in the body text, or by mail to Kathy Epley, 1991 Hawthorne Ave., Waverly, IA 50677.
Bremer County Extension Council meeting
The regular meeting of the Bremer County Extension Council will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m., at the Extension Office, Tripoli.
Friendship Quilters meet Sept. 12
The monthly meeting of the Waverly Friendship Quilters Guild will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly. Our featured presentation for the evening will be “Stash Busting 101” by the Off The Rails quilt shop of Bondurant. Visitors are most welcome. Please use the entrance facing east.