This week the Black Hawk County Health Department announces that we have received an additional allocation of Pfizer vaccine and will be hosting a community vaccination clinic at the National Cattle Congress Hippodrome.
This clinic will be held Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25 and is open to all persons 16 and older. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also guarantee your vaccine today by scheduling an appointment with the Health Department online or over the phone.
Visit http://scheduleme.link/4603/ or call 319-292-2360.
Are you tired of missing the important events and moments in life? As people continue to be vaccinated and as life returns to normal, consider getting vaccinated yourself. Why miss those upcoming graduations, graduation parties and proms? Summer will be here before we know it, with all of the gatherings, barbeques and cookouts, we couldn’t celebrate last year, so let’s all be safe and enjoy the season. Make sure that you, your friends and family are protected and get the vaccine. Vaccine appointments are more available than ever, and you no longer need to wait to get an appointment.
COVID-19 Community Vaccine Clinic 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25 at The Hippodrome – National Cattle Congress, 257 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo.