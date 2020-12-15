With the holidays and year end upon us, many are thinking of how they can help others or support causes they care about.
Now is a great time to consider a gift to a fund of the Bremer County Community Foundation or the Readlyn Community Fund, affiliates of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.
Giving a gift through the Foundation is an easy way to impact Bremer County communities and the nonprofits serving the people who live there while also providing unique tax-benefits to the donor.
“Calendar year end is the perfect time for being generous,” said Laurie Everhardt, director of development with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. “There are many different ways to give and charitable giving can be tailored to how you want to make an impact in your community.”
Giving to a fund of the Foundation is one way to make your year-end gift. Donors can search funds across a 20-county region across northeast Iowa, including hundreds of funds supporting specific nonprofit organizations on the Community Foundation’s website at www.cfneia.org/findafund. Generous individuals can also consider creating a fund with the Foundation, such as a donor advised or scholarship fund, that will impact your community and the causes you care about forever.
Gifts made to permanent endowment funds with a qualified community foundation, like the Bremer County Community Foundation or the Readlyn Community Fund, are eligible for a 25% state tax credit on the total value of the gift through the Endow Iowa Tax Credit Program. Approximately $1 million in credits remain of the original $6 million available for 2021. All qualified donors can carry forward the tax credit for up to five years after the year the donation was made. More information about Endow Iowa can be found at www.cfneia.org/endowiowa.
Important year end giving dates can be found at www.cfneia.org. Before making any significant gift to charity, the Foundation recommends you consult your professional advisor to understand the impact on your taxes and to ensure you are maximizing any tax benefits. For questions or help with year-end giving, contact Laurie Everhardt at 319-243-1352 or leverhardt@cfneia.org.
More information about the Bremer County Community Foundation or Readlyn Community Fund can be found at www.bremerccf.org or www.readlyncf.org.