The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa’s scholarship application period is now open and students may apply for scholarships available through CFNEIA at www.cfneia.org/scholarships. The deadline to apply for 2021 scholarships is March 10.
CFNEIA awarded nearly $588,770 in scholarships to high school, college, and adult students in 2020. A total of 272 scholarships were awarded to students pursuing higher education opportunities with an average award of $2,165.
Scholarship opportunities are available to students across CFNEIA’s 20-county region, which consists of 23 affiliate community foundations. Students interested in applying for 2021 scholarships should visit the website to view the scholarship eligibility checklist. Once it is determined a student is eligible for one or more scholarships, a common application, also available through the CFNEIA website, must be completed. The common application requires basic student information, transcript of academic record, summary of extra-curricular experiences, an essay portion, and a letter of recommendation. Some scholarships will require additional information.
All required materials must be submitted through the online system. Students must visit the Community Foundation’s website for instructions and to begin the application process. A frequently asked questions webpage is available for commonly asked questions. Scholarships are awarded based on various criteria, including, but not limited to, academic excellence, financial need, for pursuing certain careers or majors, past experiences, location or high school attended.
Online applications are due by 11:59 p.m. March 10. For more information about scholarship opportunities, please contact Tamika Fisher, scholarship and grant manager, at 319-243-1359 or tfisher@cfneia.org.
More information about the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa or its affiliates can be found at www.cfneia.org.