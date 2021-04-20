The Bremer County Community Foundation and Readlyn Community Fund’s 2020 annual reports are now available on their respective websites at www.bremerccf.org and www.readlyncf.org.
The reports highlight key impacts made and lists funds held with the Community Foundations, along with grant-funded projects.
In 2020, a total of $208,395 in grants from all charitable giving funds of the Bremer County Community Foundation were awarded to organizations benefitting Bremer County residents and communities, and $13,010 in grants were awarded from the Readlyn Community Fund in the Readlyn area. Since the Community Foundations’ establishment in 2005, a combined $2.4 million in grants have been awarded.
Charitable, community-minded people who want to do good in their community to support the causes they care about can do so with the Bremer County Community Foundation and Readlyn Community Fund, affiliates of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. Through funds held with the Community Foundations, the Community Foundations helps meet local needs by increasing connections between people and the organizations that serve them. The Community Foundations also provide grants in the core program areas of arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health and human service.
For questions about the reports, contact Jenna Flugum, marketing and communications manager at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, at jflugum@cfneia.org or 319-243-1366.