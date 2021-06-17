The Bremer County Community Foundation and the Readlyn Community Fund announced $145,337 in grant funding to 43 projects of organizations serving Bremer County communities as part of their 2021 grant cycles.
The Community Foundation and Readlyn Community Fund will not hold their annual award celebrations this year. Grant checks will be mailed directly to the nonprofit organizations.
Grant recipient organization, project the grant will fund and grant amount are listed below by funding areas. Those marked by an asterisk were funded by both the Bremer County Community Foundation and the Readlyn Community Fund. The Northeast Iowa Food Bank was funded by only the Readlyn Community Fund and the remaining projects were funded by only the Bremer County Community Foundation.
Arts & Culture
- • Bremer County Historical Society, Bremer County Cruise Through History, $1,700
• Wartburg Community Symphony Association, Wartburg Community Symphony Association (WCSA), $1,000
• Waverly Chamber Music Series, 2021-22 Chamber Music Series, $4,662
Community Betterment
• City of Denver, Jefferson City Bike Trail Angle Broom Equipment, $3,500
• City of Denver, Library — Public Computers, $4,775
• City of Janesville, Generator for City Hall Building, $5,000
• City of Plainfield, City Hall — Expanded Accessibility, $1,600
• City of Plainfield, Library — Safety and Security System, $2,000
- • City of Readlyn, Library — Rural Access to Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing), $2,000
• City of Sumner, Library — Outdoor Programming and Enhancement, $5,000
• City of Sumner, Park & Recreation — Community Greenspace to Enhance Downtown Revitalization, $6,400
• City of Tripoli, Fire Department — Fire Station Concrete Project, $6,000
• City of Waverly, Park Division — Rolling Meadows Park Enhancement Project, $2,200
• City of Waverly, Public Works — Cedar River Park Youth Ball Diamonds & Inclusive Playground, $9,000
• Denver Volunteer Fire Association, Denver Fire Department Radio Funding, $2,500
- • Readlyn Volunteer Firefighters Association, SCBA Air Pack Upgrade, $12,000
• Waverly Public Library Foundation, Waverly Public Library Bookmobile, $5,000
Education & Youth Development
• Boy Scouts of America — Winnebago Council, New Windows for Ingawanis Adventure Base Training Room, $1,000
- • Community Lutheran School, Serving Students Through Social-Emotional Learning, $5,000
• Denver Soccer Club, Equipment for New Soccer Complex, $2,500
• Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, Girl Scout Leadership Experience in Bremer County, $1,000
• St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Future Ready Classrooms, $4,000
• Sumner-Fredericksburg Community Schools, Durant Elementary — Improve Playground for a Better Community, $6,000
Environment & Animal Welfare
• Bremer County, Conservation Board — North Woods Park Outdoor Nature Playscape, $5,000
• Bremer County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), Bremer County Stream Signage Project, $1,615
Health
• Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Hospice Suite at Bartels, $2,000
• City of Denver, Ambulance Service — Getac V110 EMS Laptops, $2,500
• City of Frederika, Parks & Recreation — 125th Celebration Public Health, $2,000
• Denver Sunset Home, Dining Room and Office Blinds, $2,500
• Friends of CMH Foundation, Community Memorial Hospital — Skytron Warming Cabinet, $2,000
• SEMS Ambulance, Refurbished ZOLL Defibrillators/Monitors, $3,000
• Senior Citizens Group of Waverly, Waverly Senior Center, $2,154
• Tripoli Nursing & Rehab, Replacement of Dining Room Windows, $2,500
Human Service
• Friends of the Family, Safe Shelter & Housing Stability, $1,000
• Iowa Legal Aid, Bremer County Family Stabilization Project, $2,000
- • Lutheran Services in Iowa, Families Together of Bremer County, $2,000
• North Star Community Services, Providing Community Access, $2,500
• Northeast Iowa Community Action, Bremer County Family Services Food Pantry and Crisis Assistance Program, $5,000
• Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Feeding Families, $2,621
• Peace United Church of Christ, Peace Community Meal Program, $2,000
• Riverview Center, Crisis Response Program, $5,000
• The Larrabee Center, Technology Support for Employment Support Services/Admin, $2,610
- • Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way, Warm Wishes, $1,500
Decisions on grant awards are determined by local committees which consists of volunteers from Bremer County communities. Bremer County Community Foundation committee members include: Madeleine Ambrose (chair), Lois Buhr, Kristi Demuth, Deb Hanson, Joanne Jones, Jane Juchums, Steve Main, Brian Pins, Tab Ray, Stacie Schroeder, Judi Tripolino and Robert Whitney. Readlyn Community Fund committee members include: Sharon Davis, Jaci Hogan, Jill Krall, Amy Sheppard (chair) and Kyle Shores.
Grants are awarded through a competitive grant process to projects in the program areas of: arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health, and human service. Grant applicants must be a 501©(3) designated organization or government entity serving Bremer County in order to be considered for funding. The 2021 grant cycle opens Jan. 1, 2022, with an application deadline of March 31, 2022. The grant guidelines and application will be posted prior to the cycle opening at www.bremerccf.org or www.readlyncf.org.