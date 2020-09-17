The Annual Cleanup Day at the Waverly Community Sharing Gardens starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.
Volunteers are needed to take the vegetation off the gardens and get them ready for winter. The gardens are located between Fifth and Sixth Avenues on Second Street Southwest.
Thank you to the volunteers involved in this worthwhile project to provide food for the food-insecure.
In 2019, the gardens produced over 8,000 pounds of food that was donated to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, local churches, and social service agencies.
For more information on the garden cleanup day call Leisure Services at 352-6263.