The University of Northern Iowa Community Music School will present Camp Musicmania at the UNI School of Music, Russell Hall on the UNI campus, from June 14-18, 2021.
Camp Musicmania is a multifaceted fine arts camp whose primary purpose is to engage campers in the excitement of exploring music, drama, and art. This year’s camp theme focuses on different ways of creating music.
The younger age division (first through third grades, fall 2021) classes will be held from 8 a.m. to noon daily.
The older age division (fourth through sixth grades, fall 2021) classes will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
The cost for each age division includes a camp T-shirt. All campers should bring a snack each day. Registration deadline is June 7, or when class limit is reached. Early enrollment is strongly encouraged.
Camp Musicmania registration is available at https://cms.uni.edu/camp-musicmania.