Thank you to everyone who came out Sunday, Oct. 25 to support the Wapsie Valley FFA Chapter, as we held our biannual omelette breakfast.
A special thank you to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, in Fairbank, for the use of their beautiful hall. The members and parents put in a lot of hard work to make this event possible, and they had fun during the process.
This breakfast is always a great way to raise money for our FFA functions as well as to say thank you for the outstanding support we receive from the community. Our members and parents wore masks and we provided the option of take-out omelettes this year, in light of the COVID-19 concerns.
If you missed our fall breakfast on Oct 25, we would love to have you join us at our spring omelette breakfast in Readlyn.