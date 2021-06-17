Waverly Community VBS will be held from 6-8 p.m. July 12-15 at Life Church.
All kids entering grades K-5 are invited to register at waverlyiowavbs.org. We’re going on a Treasure Hunt!
Updated: June 17, 2021 @ 1:02 pm
