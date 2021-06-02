Waverly’s summer concert series, Concerts In Kohlmann, kicks off at 6:30 p.m. today in Kohlmann Park.
The event will feature Cross The Line worship band as an opening act followed by the Greater Waverly Municipal Band. Entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Shades of Rhythm Amphitheater located in Kohlmann Park.
Kaiser Corson Funeral Homes will sponsor the event and have representatives on hand serving free popcorn and lemonade for all to enjoy. Food from Jimmy Johns will also be available for purchase during the event.
Please Note: Construction is taking place on First Street Northwest, but side street parking will be available with pedestrian crossing marked by signage and fencing to get people across to the park throughout the project.
Concerts In Kohlmann is put on by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce to provide free, fun, family entertainment. Everyone’s invited so mark your calendars, grab your lawn chairs and join us for the first concert of the 2021 season.
In case of questionable weather, listen to Y99.3/KWAY Radio or check www.waverlychamber.com for information regarding a change of location. If moved indoors, the rain site will be the W-SR Middle School.
If you have any questions, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at 319-352-4526.