Waverly’s summer concert series, Concerts In Kohlmann, will continue at 6:30 p.m. this Thursday, June 10 in Kohlmann Park.
The event will feature Addison Payne as an opening act, followed by the Greater Waverly Municipal Band. Entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Shades of Rhythm Amphitheater located in Kohlmann Park.
Fidelity Bank & Trust will be sponsoring the event and have representatives on hand serving free popcorn and lemonade for all to enjoy.
Please Note: Construction will be happening on First Street Northwest, but side street parking will be available with pedestrian crossing at the north end of Kohlmann, via the crosswalk located at Fourth Avenue Northwest. We ask that everyone be safe and only cross at the designated crosswalk. We hope to see everyone there!
Concerts In Kohlmann is put on by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce to provide free, fun, family entertainment. Everyone’s invited so mark your calendars, grab your lawn chairs and join us for the 2021 season.
In case of questionable weather, listen to Y99.3/KWAY Radio or check www.waverlychamber.com for information regarding a change of location. If moved indoors the rain site will be the W-SR Middle School. If you have any questions, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at 319-352-4526.