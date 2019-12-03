Dr. David Congdon is pleased to announce that the Cedar Valley Centers for ENT, Sinus & Allergy; Facial Plastic Surgery; Hearing; Rejuvenation; and Skin Cancer have moved to a new location. These specialty clinics are now located at 2515 Cyclone Dr., Ste. B in Waterloo, adjacent to the Mauer Eye Center. Specialists and staff began seeing patients in the new location on Nov. 11, 2019.
“Having all of our clinics and specialists under one roof allows us to improve the patient experience by making it easier for patients to take care of a variety of health needs in one place,” says Dr. Congdon. “Instead of having to go from office to office, patients only need to make one stop.”
The Cedar Valley Centers for ENT, Sinus & Allergy; Facial Plastic Surgery; Hearing; Rejuvenation; and Skin Cancer also maintain outreach clinics in Grundy Center, Independence, and Waverly. The new location in Waterloo will be open Mondays-Fridays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 319-888-8044.