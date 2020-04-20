Connie Kay Heine, 73, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
Connie was born on April 20, 1946, in Fremont Township, Bremer County, Iowa, the daughter of Ervin and Viola (Williams) Heinemann. She was baptized on May 12, 1946 on Mother’s Day by Rev E.A. Hasiff and confirmed on March 26, 1961, by Rev. Arnold Thalacker, both at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli. Connie graduated from Tripoli High School in 1964 and later attended Weaver Airlines School in Kansas City, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Fritz Heine on February 6, 1965 at Grace Lutheran Church. After their marriage Connie worked as a teletype operator in Chicago, Illinois until their son, Jeff was born. In 1967, Connie and Fritz moved back to the Waverly area and Connie helped with the farming.
Connie was a kind and considerate person and was always thinking of others. She loved spending time visiting with friends and family; especially at the reunions with her cousins. She enjoyed cooking for her family and trying new recipes. Connie was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Artesian where she served on the ladies aid, taught Sunday School and Bible school. Over the years she served in various jobs with the L.W.M.L and volunteered at the Poor Farm. Connie loved working on and researching family genealogy.
Connie’s memory is honored by her husband, Fritz Heine of Waverly; a son, Jeff (Beth) Heine of Waverly; two brothers, Darol (Carol) Heinemann of St. Charles, Missouri; and Dan (Connie) Heinemann of Sumner; sisters-in-law, Delores Lynch of Grundy Center, Alice (Arlyn) Hesse of Des Moines, Lou Fortsch of Sumner, and Mildred Clark of Readlyn; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers-in-law, Ervin (Norma) Heine, Alfred (Carrie) Heine, Lavern Heine, Ervin Fortsch, and Wayne Lynch; sisters-in-law, Agnes (Elmer) Hennings, and Arlene Schweer.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public service at this time. Private services will be held at St. Paul Artesian with Pastor Larry Feldt officiating. Burial will be held in St. Paul Cemetery, Artesian, rural Waverly. Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice and St. Paul Artesian Church.
