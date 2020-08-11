Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

PEO PCE grant

Kimberly Connor received a grant from the PEO Chapter BC of Waverly. She is pictured with Joanne Jones, Beth Hockey and Diane Peterka.

PEO Chapter BC of Waverly is proud to announce that Kimberly Connor, of Ionia, as a PCE (Program for Continuing Education) grant recipient.

PEO is a Philanthropic Educational Organization that is committed to helping women pursue higher education.

Mrs. Connor has currently returned to school and is studying to become a Certified Medical Assistant. She has a deep passion for women’s health and has worked in women’s health for more than 25 years. She plans to use her education to continue this work.