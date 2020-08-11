PEO Chapter BC of Waverly is proud to announce that Kimberly Connor, of Ionia, as a PCE (Program for Continuing Education) grant recipient.
PEO is a Philanthropic Educational Organization that is committed to helping women pursue higher education.
Mrs. Connor has currently returned to school and is studying to become a Certified Medical Assistant. She has a deep passion for women’s health and has worked in women’s health for more than 25 years. She plans to use her education to continue this work.