Attending the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, is becoming a legacy for one family in the Waverly-Shell Rock school district.
Cadet First Class Christian Flege, a 2016 graduate of W-SR, will be getting his second-lieutenant commission in May, while his uncle, Dan Kueter, was a 1991 West Point grad.
Soon, younger brother Ethan could be following in their footsteps.
A senior at W-SR, Ethan was nominated by both of Iowa’s senators, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, to attend the USMA. He is awaiting word of his acceptance in the spring.
In a telephone interview with Waverly Newspapers, Ethan said he was excited when he heard of his nomination to Army.
“It’s definitely one of the biggest steps in the application process, because you can’t get an appointment or accepted into West Point without a nomination,” Ethan said.
“I got a voicemail during school, and I called them during one of my free periods, and they let me know, and I couldn’t keep a smile off my face the rest of that day. It’s definitely very exciting, and very relieving to know that I got a nomination.”
In a 2016 article, Christian told Waverly Newspapers that Kueter’s attendance at West Point inspired him. Ethan hoped he could follow Christian’s path by becoming part of the long gray line.
“It definitely would be a familiar place for the family,” Ethan said. “Christian going definitely put (Army) on my radar. These past 3½ years of Christian being there, I’ve learned a lot more about West Point and the other service academies, too.”
The U.S. government sponsors a total of five service academies across the nation. The U.S. Naval Academy is in Annapolis, Maryland, while the U.S. Air Force Academy is in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy is in New London, Connecticut, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy is in Kings Point, New York.
“Seeing what Christian has done (at West Point) and all of the great things that he’s been able to do and plans on doing definitely made me think about going there as a possibility and persuaded my college choice,” Ethan added.
Army is one of several colleges Ethan is considering after he graduates at W-SR in May. He has applied to and was accepted at Iowa State University and is working on his application to the University of Iowa as well as his common application, which will allow him to apply en masse to other schools like Indiana University or Boston College.
“They all have a good education program that I’d possibly go into,” he said.
He hasn’t decided where he would go yet, but he wants to have more conversations with Christian and Kueter about their West Point experiences, as well as with parents Kelly, the W-SR school board president and assistant vice president of finance and operations at UNI, and Bill, senior IT manager at CUNA Mutual Group, to get a sense of what he might encounter.
“I’ve already talked with Christian a lot and learned a lot about West Point,” Ethan said. “That’s helped me a lot. Doing some more sit-down conversations and really talk about it and think about what’s best for me.
“I’m not really prepared (to decide) until I know I’m accepted into West Point or whatnot.”
He said the application process to the service academies close Jan. 31. He said the earliest he would know would be in February. However, in past reporting, Christian was informed by then-Rep. Rod Blum, R-Dubuque, by phone on March 9, 2016.
Ethan hasn’t decided what he would want to do upon his admission into the USMA.
“I would have to do some more self-reflection and think about what’s going to be best for me and what would be best for me to be successful and that kind of stuff,” he said. “Until I’m accepted — because it’s still a very hard school to get into — nothing is certain.”
If he goes to another university, he is interested in something in a business or accounting-related field. He is also considering software engineering.
Ethan has participated in football, basketball and golf for the Go-Hawks. At quarterback this fall, he threw for 830 yards on 59-for-153 with a touchdown and five interceptions. So far this season on the court, he’s averaged 2.3 points per game, shooting 41.7% from the floor, including 2-for-7 from 3-point range, 22 rebounds, four assists and three steals.
However, he doesn’t expect to participate in intercollegiate athletics. If accepted at West Point, Ethan would be required to be involved in something athletic, even if it’s intramural — or what they call “company sports” at the academy.
“I’m just looking to be a regular college student,” he said.
Ethan said his classmates were happy about his nomination to West Point.
“I know a lot of my friends haven’t thought about me going there, just because I haven’t talked about it all the time like my brother did,” he said. “Christian, since a freshman in high school, that’s where he wanted to do. I wasn’t dead set on going there, and he was outspoken about it.
“Throughout this whole process, I’ve been kind of quiet about it. I haven’t been telling everyone, ‘Hey, I’m planning on West Point.’ When my friends did find out, they were excited for me. I got a little grief, as some of them started calling me Christian or whatnot, just joking around, because I would be following in my brother’s footsteps. They were excited to see me pursuing something I would be interested in.”