Larson Construction of Independence is partnering with Iowa OSHA Consultation and Construction Safety Specialists, Inc. by enrolling their project, Denver CSD Middle/High School Addition, in the WORKSAFE program.
Through this partnership, all parties work together to ensure safer construction sites. The Denver Community School District Middle/High School Addition project is located in Denver and is scheduled to be completed by August 2022.
WORKSAFE is the nation’s first safety program involving a public-private partnership. The Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Iowa OSHA) and Master Builders of Iowa launched WORKSAFE in September 2012 by offering a safety service that is a customized approach, unique to each project owner and job site team.
WORKSAFE is a construction job site safety program that consists of pre-construction planning, job site surveys focused on preventing hazardous conditions from occurring and job site recognition that safety is a top priority for all involved in the project.
For more information on the WORKSAFE program, visit www.iowacssi.com/worksafe or contact Mark Wieland at 515-577-7622 or mark@iowacssi.com.