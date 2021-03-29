Waverly Health Center has an interim CEO after Jim Atty resigned last week.
Chief Operating Officer Heidi Solheim has stepped into that role while the hospital is looking for new top leadership.
“I appreciate the Board of Trustees’ confidence in my ability to help lead the hospital during this transition, “ Solheim wrote in an email to the paper.
In a letter to staff, Susan Vallem, the chairwoman of the board, said that Atty had indicated that he and his family would be pursuing other opportunities.
Reached for comment by the Waverly Newspapers, Atty said in a text message:
“I want to thank Waverly Health Center and the community for six and a half great years,” he wrote. “We have made a lot of progress over that time and I was happy to be a part of it.
“The organization is in great hands moving forward and has an extremely bright future. Again, thank you and I wish you all my best.”
In her note to the staff, Vallem said the board also wished their best to Atty and added that he would help the transition off site.
Under previous departures, Lisa Bennett, the chief financial officer, had taken the role of interim CEO when Kyle Richards left, and prior to that when Mike Trachta moved on.
Solheim said while the search is ongoing, the continued focus of all hospital employees will be on serving the patients in their care.
“The hospital’s leadership team, providers and staff will continue to focus on providing high quality health care as we search for a new CEO,” she said.