The Bremer County Corn and Soybean Association will be starting their third year of Bremer County Ag School.
The goal of the class is to connect our community to modern agriculture. Some of the curriculum includes seed, traits, fertilizer, chemicals and agronomy. The Farm Bill is also presented, and each class member will be paired with a local farmer to spend time riding along during planting and harvest season. The class will also go on a livestock production tour and visit an ethanol plant.
Another goal of the class is to answer questions regarding modern agriculture and food safety.
Classes begin March 10 and will meet the second Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. and typically run 2½ hours. Registration for the class is open to any interested applicants, however class size is limited.
Please contact Marc Mummelthei at 319-231-9188 if you are interested in being part of Ag School this year.