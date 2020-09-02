In the Sept. 1 police logs section of the Bremer County Independent, using verbatim information published in the press release section of the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office website, the first name of Justin Whaley, who was taken into custody on Aug. 24. was listed erroneously as Joseph. The release should have read Justin Whaley, 26, of Waverly, was taken into custody at the Linn County Jail for a Bremer County arrest warrant, according to chief Deputy Robert Whitney. The paper was notified of the error, and in turn, notified the sheriff’s office. Waverly Newspapers regrets the error.
Waverly Newspapers strives for accuracy in its reporting, and welcomes any input if an error is made. Please call us at 352-3334 or email news@waverlynewspapers.com or editorcft@gmail.com to let us know of any mistakes in reporting.
What do you think?
Does the public have the right to know who wrote NYT op-ed on President Trump?
The New York Times on Wednesday, Sept. 5, printed an op-ed from an anonymous writer who claims to be a senior official in the Donald Trump administration saying, in part, that the president is not fit to hold his current job.
