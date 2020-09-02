Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

In the Sept. 1 police logs section of the Bremer County Independent, using verbatim information published in the press release section of the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office website, the first name of Justin Whaley, who was taken into custody on Aug. 24. was listed erroneously as Joseph. The release should have read Justin Whaley, 26, of Waverly, was taken into custody at the Linn County Jail for a Bremer County arrest warrant, according to chief Deputy Robert Whitney. The paper was notified of the error, and in turn, notified the sheriff’s office. Waverly Newspapers regrets the error.

